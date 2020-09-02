Kanye West blames God for incident in the 2009 VMAs

Kanye West says God was responsible for the humiliating speech he gave against Taylor Swift on stage at the 2009 VMAs

A common excuse among religious people looking for an easy explanation for their bad behavior is “The devil made me do it.” Kanye West has a different explanation for his infamous Taylor Swift stage crash incident at the 2009 VMAs: God made me do it!

Kanye West, who has gone ahead with a presidential campaign while possibly going through a manic episode, sat down for an interview on the latest episode of Nick Cannon’s YouTube talk show, Cannon’s Class.

It’s the same show that Cannon recently proliferated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on, costing him his job with former employer ViacomCBS.

The scandalous statements of Kanye West

During the 44-minute episode, Kanye West spoke about his choice to wear a vest during his strange campaign rally in South Carolina, breaking down in tears at the idea that his daughter would be aborted at that very event, his greatest interest. into Christianity after his hospitalization in 2016, spending $ 50 million on his Sunday services last year, his quest to be recognized as a billionaire, his interest in designing cities, and more.

There was also this sequence about chatting on stage at the VMAs to protest Taylor Swift for being the winner of Best Female Video about Beyoncé:

“If God didn’t want me to run up on stage and say, ‘Beyoncé had the best video,’ I wouldn’t have sat in the front row. I would have been sitting in the back. It wouldn’t have been first prize. And [He] didn’t I would have come up with such a ridiculous idea because I had never heard of this person before that night. And “Single Ladies” is like one of the best videos of all time … And I only drank Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the delivery! of awards because it was a montage! “.

Surely that’s one way of thinking about it. The full interview can be found below.

