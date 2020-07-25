Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian For Hurting Her

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West faced difficulties over the rapper’s remarks, Kanye regrets the allegations against the Kardashian family.

Kanye West recently stole the attention of Twitter users by sharing a series of statements expressing his discomfort and fear of what might happen to him in the future.

It all happened after Kanye had the first miting as part of his presidential campaign. Shortly after this event, Kanye West took to his Twitter account and brought charges against some members of the Kardashian family, noting that he and his family would no longer be dependent on E! Entertainment or NBC.

According to the rapper, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were trying to silence him to end his presidential career and lock him up in a psychiatric hospital, so he expressed his fear of what might happen and even said that he would divorce Kim.

However, once things cooled down, Kanye West was able to see the disaster around him, making it known that he will focus on his music career.

Likewise, Kanye chose to publicly apologize to his wife, Kim Kardashian, for dealing with family matters through his social networks.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for publicizing something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she has covered me. I want to tell Kim that I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. . ”

