Kanye West admits that he lost the election

Rapper Kanye West knows his chances of winning the US election are slim to none, but that’s not going to stop him.

Kanye West has refused to allow his political ambitions to be defeated after his ill-fated run in the US presidential election, he has already promised to try again in 2024.

The 43-year-old rapper mounted an election campaign this year that was embroiled in controversy when he shared intimate details of his marriage to Kim Kardashian in an attempt to get the votes.

Kanye’s presidential candidacy had nearly vanished when Americans went to the polls yesterday, but his name was present on multiple ballots across the country.

Since then, he has admitted defeating him in a tweet showing his silhouette against a map of the US However, Kanye promised to try again in four years by writing: “WELCOME TO KANYE 2024.”

The hip-hop star was reportedly listed as a vice presidential candidate for the American Independent Party in the state of California in yesterday’s vote.

He was also listed as an independent candidate in several other states. He was on the ballot in states like Louisiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Tennessee, Arkansas, Idaho, and Kentucky.

Kanye West did get votes

One of the states that put Kanye on the ballot was Vermont, which listed him as an independent and reports suggest he got around 1,200 votes, about 0.3% of the state total.

Yesterday, Kanye took to Twitter to declare that he was voting in his first presidential election, and that he was voting for himself.

He tweeted: “God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it is for someone I really trust … Me.”

Kanye also weirdly tweeted photos of himself at the voting booth and even a shot showing him filling out his ballot.

He added, “The first vow of my life We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

The form appeared to show that he had added his own name to the ballot. The next election takes place in 2024 and Kanye has promised to run again. Do you think he could one day win the American election?



