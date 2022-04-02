Kansas Jayhawks vs Villanova Basketball FREE LIVE STREAM, Score, Odds, Time, TV Channel, How to Watch NCAA To

The Kansas Jayhawks (32-6) are seeded number 1, but they will have to defeat the experienced and talented seeded number 2 Villanova Wildcats (30-7). This “Final Four” match at the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament began at 15:09. PT/18:09 ET on Saturday, April 2, from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with a live broadcast on TBS.

Money line: KAN: (-192) | FORK: (+158)

Points spread: KAN: -4 | FORK +4

More/Less: 133

HOW TO WATCH

What: The #2-seeded Villanova Wildcats will face the #1-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

When: 15:09 PT/18:09 Eastern time on Saturday, April 2.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome | New Orleans, Louisiana.

TV Channel: TBS

