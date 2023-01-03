The upcoming drama “Can We be Strangers?” has introduced new posters of the two main characters!

“Can we be strangers?” This is a romantic drama about two divorce lawyers who get married after 10 years of dating only to get divorced. When they meet again as colleagues after a divorce, sparks fly at every step.

Kang Sora will play the star divorce lawyer Oh Ha Ra, known as the “goddess of litigation”. When her ex-husband Goo Eun Beom (Jang Seung Jo) suddenly returns to her life, her once peaceful world is turned upside down.

In her character’s poster, Oh Ha Ra tries to keep her composure while looking at her ex, but her gaze hints at a contradictory set of confusing emotions she experiences when she is around him.

Meanwhile, Goo Eun Beom looks as calm as ever as he bends over and smiles charmingly at his ex-wife, arousing curiosity about what the ex-couple might be talking about. A witty and talented lawyer, Goo Eun Beom, makes Oh Ha Ra nervous the moment he suddenly reappears in the frame.

Both posters have the same intriguing title: “Divorce was easy for us, but it’s hard to break up.”

“Can We be Strangers?” will premiere on January 8 on Genie TV, and then the broadcast will begin on ENA on January 18 at 21:00. KST.