Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won surpass time in opposite double roles in the upcoming drama “Curtain Call”

Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won will take on the task of playing two different roles in “Garbage Call”!

The KBS 2TV series “Curtain Call” tells the story of Ja Geum Sun (Go Doo Shim), a North Korean woman who goes to South Korea and founds the Paradise Hotel. When there’s not much time left, she ties up theater actor Yoo Jae Hong (Kang Ha Neul) to fulfill her last wish, dragging him into a web of secrets, truth and lies when he pretends to be her grandson and gets entangled with Ja. Geum Sun’s own family. Ha Ji-won will play Park Se-yeon, the general manager of the Nakwon Hotel and the youngest daughter of the family to which it belongs.

In the newly released teaser, Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won briefly appeared in their supporting roles when they were shown desperately running away from something. The truth behind this scene is that it is set in Hamgyong Province in the 1950s during the Hyungnam Evacuation, which is also known as the Miracle of Christmas, when many North Korean civilians were evacuated to South Korea. This brief but realistic portrayal of the Korean War added even more tension to the drama’s dramatic storyline.

In the 1950s, Ha Ji Won portrays the beautiful and elegant Ja Geum Sun from the past. Kang Ha Neul plays Ja Geum Sung Jong Moon’s loyal husband. Nowadays, Ha Ji-won plays the brave manager of the Nakwon Hotel Park Se-yeon, who is also the youngest granddaughter of Ja Geum-sun (who is now played by Go Doo Shim). Kang Ha-neul turns into an optimistic Yoo Jae-hong, who is in a good mood, despite the fact that he is an unknown theater actor.

New footage from Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won highlights the contrasting charm of their dual roles. While Yoo Jae-hoon looks smart and stylish, Jeong Moon from the 1950s seems tense and terrifying as he tries to avoid the worst of the war. Especially intriguing is the photo in which Kang Ha-neul is dressed in a North Korean uniform and holding a gun. Stay tuned to learn the history and historical context of this moment.

Ha Ji Won as a citizen of Hamgyong Province, Ja Geum Sun looks strong and determined despite the difficult circumstances. In modern shots, Park Se-yeon looks confident and skillful, managing a successful family hotel.

The production company Victory Contents shared: “We captured two actors in two different roles to naturally draw attention to a storyline that goes beyond the 1950s and 2020s, as well as dramatic transformations. These two actors, each playing two roles, carry the subtle charm of drama. The opportunity to see the various transformations of these actors in one project is one of the key points of view of the “Garbage Call”.