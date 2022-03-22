Kamikaze Switchblade Drones, Missiles And Anti-Tank Missiles: US Weapons To Help Ukraine

Drones: Just a week ago we told you about the Kalashnikov KUB, the suicide drones manufactured by the mythical Russian arms company and that Russia had deployed in Ukraine in its war offensive. These are drones designed not to return, to crash into static targets located carrying a warhead of a small warhead, just over 3 kilos.

The KUBs had been located two weekends ago in a kyiv neighborhood, revealing that Russia was using them as part of its weaponry. But the Ukrainians will not be defenseless, as they too will have similar drones that the United States is sending them.

$800 million in war weapons

President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military support for Ukraine on Wednesday last week, after his president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Congress to do more to help his country defend against Russia’s military attack. Addressing him at the White House, Biden said the new aid package would dramatically increase the amount of military support going to Ukraine to include:

800 Stinger missile anti-aircraft systems

9,000 anti-tank weapons

7,000 small arms such as shotguns, machine guns and grenade launchers

100 tactical drones

According to the New York Times, in addition to sending its own team, the United States is helping to coordinate donations from European countries. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III is visiting Slovakia and Bulgaria this week, in part to help in that effort. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, a senior defense official said the United States was focusing on getting supplies fast, and the Pentagon would think about how to replenish its stockpiles later.

The official said the focus now was to make sure Ukrainians received the items quickly. The Ukrainian military needs easy-to-carry and easy-to-use defensive weapons to continue to hold back the Russian advance. The Ukrainians will succeed, according to US and European military experts, if they can operate in small teams, pummel the assembled Russian forces, and then merge for another ambush later.