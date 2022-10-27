Kalusch Orchestra meets Arnold Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles

“We talked about the situation in Ukraine and thanked him for his support”
The Kalusha Orchestra met with actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger during a tour of North America – see the photos below.
The winners of Eurovision 2022 were invited by Schwarzenegger to his home in Los Angeles, where they were met by the actor and his pet donkey Lulu.
While there, the group talked to Schwarzenegger about the current situation in Ukraine and thanked him for his continued active support of their country. They also took the time to take some photos, giving Schwarzenegger his own pink bucket hat.
“Hey, yesterday we were visiting Arnold Schwarzenegger,” the band wrote on their Instagram. “He invited us to his house and came out to greet us with a large domestic donkey. We talked about the situation in Ukraine and thanked him for his support and shared how important it is for us.
“You know, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been actively supporting Ukrainians since the first days of the war, for which we are very grateful to him. We believe that support from abroad will only increase. It was nice to meet such a legend, you can say that I grew up on films with his participation.”
At the meeting, Schwarzenegger said: “It was great to meet the Kalusha Orchestra, the Eurovision champions from Ukraine. You inspire me!”
The Kalusha Orchestra embarked on a North American tour earlier this month, which kicked off at the SUR Club in Seattle on October 20. On October 23, they performed at the Los Angeles Avalon Hollywood. Part of the proceeds from the sale of tickets will be transferred to help Ukraine through charitable organizations. The gateway to Ukraine and help to the Heroes of Ukraine.
Last week, the band collaborated with The Rasmus on a new version of the latter’s popular single “In The Shadows”.
“In The Shadows Of Ukraine” marks the first release of the Kalush Orchestra after their song “Stefania”, which won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.
“We immediately liked the original sound of the Kalush Orchestra — Ukrainian folk, singing, flute, rap,” Lauri Yulenen, co—founder and frontman of The Rasmus, explained in a statement.
“It was inspiring to hear how this song could be reborn in this form! And the lyrics, unfortunately, are even more relevant to what is happening now, in Ukraine and around the world.”