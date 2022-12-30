For twelve seasons, the cast of “The Big Bang Theory” felt like a family of actors who welcomed the world into their chaotic universe every week. This, of course, led to many stories about how performers like Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons really got to know each other and became friends. Now, even years after the CBS comedy ended, Parsons has shared some sweet comments about Cuoco’s first pregnancy with boyfriend Tom Pelfrey, as he recently revealed what he thinks of this blessed event.

During a conversation with ET at a red carpet event, the actor who revived Dr. Sheldon Cooper was asked about Kaley Cuoco becoming a mom. As expected, Jim Parsons became very nice and shared the following thoughts:

She’s going to be incredible. She soothes with her presence, and it was a pleasure to work with her day in and day out. She is a very warm person, and I think the child is lucky that she is his mother.

Unlike the character who brought him awards, recognition and pop culture fame, Parsons’ reaction to the news is much warmer than one would expect from his character from The Big Bang Theory. Continuing to emphasize the real personality of the actor, Jim Parsons continues to show why it was a pleasure to work with him, as well as why his decision to leave the show after twelve seasons was so shocking.

For her part, Kaley Cuoco has been sharing news throughout her journey to motherhood, talking about things like, for example, how she had to give up her passion for horse riding. Cuoco seemed to be teasing her pregnancy on TikTok before anyone officially knew about it, so the voice of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn clearly knows how to tell the story. So you can probably add storytelling to the list of skills that the “Stewardess” actor will be able to use as a parent.

As former colleagues from the “Big Bang Theory” continue their way in life, we hope that over time their paths will cross again. Jim Parsons’ enthusiastic opinion of Kaley Cuoco’s future as a mother would certainly make us hope to see more of them together, although their professional future seems to be going their separate ways.

