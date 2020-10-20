Kaley Cuoco series premieres on HBO in November

The Flight Attendant series got its premiere date: November 26, according to HBO Max. The new series had already been released by the broadcaster and features actress Kaley Cuoco (famous for playing the character Penny, the comedy The Big Bang Theory) as a lead actress and executive producer.

In addition to the release date, the series also won a new promotional poster.

Check it out below:

More about The Flight Attendant

In the poster released, Cuoco appears with a bloody date. The series tells the story of Cassandra Bowen, a flight attendant who wakes up in Dubai without remembering anything. With a hangover, she realizes that she has a lifeless body at her side. Then, she flees with her friends on a flight to New York.

However, Cassandra is approached by FBI agents before even landing in the city. Therefore, The Flight Attendant brings a lot of mystery and crime to those who like this type of series.

In addition to Kaley Cuoco, the cast also features Zosia Mamet, Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Michelle Gomez, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard.

So far, HBO Max has not yet revealed how many episodes will have the first season or the series trailer, which should happen closer to the November 26 premiere date. Keep an eye out for more!

