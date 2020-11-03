Kaley Cuoco Reveals Why Comedy Shaped Her Career

The CBS network, kept one of the best sitcoms of the last decades on the air for 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory, with the group of scientific friends Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Amy, Bernadette and the neighbor Penny.

For 12 years, millions of fans of The Big Bang Theory around the world were amused by the occurrences and the acting quality of each of its characters.

One of the most endearing characters in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory has been Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco. The actress commented during an interview that she still loves The Big Bang Theory and explains why no show she does will be compared to the sitcom where she stayed for 12 seasons.

In this regard, Kaley Cuoco spoke to the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on November 2, and referred to how spending 12 years in the comedy The Big Bang Theory marked her. This is what the actress said:

“That experience on The Big Bang Theory, the cast, the amount of time we spent together, the pay, the ratings, it was crazy, it was unheard of.”

“That was so special and it will be a part of my heart for the rest of my life. Nothing will ever compare to that, and I think knowing that helps me separate that from what I’m doing now, which is so different and new. ”

As fans of The Big Bang Theory will know, once Kaley Cuoco culminated her role in the comedy series in May 2019, she voiced the lead character from the animated production Harley Quinn.

Now, Cuoco finds himself starring in The Flight Attendant, a totally different job than he did for 12 long years on The Big Bang Theory. In this regard, this is what Cuoco said:

“I’m a little nervous because obviously, how could I not be a little nervous? People have seen me in a certain way for a long time. But I’m delighted that people see this because, I mean, we ended them in the middle of a pandemic. That just deserves applause. “



