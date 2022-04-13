Kaley Cuoco is “so happy” for “Meet Honey” Costar Pete Davidson amid Kim Kardashian romance: “He deserves it”

Cheer for love! Kaley Cuoco expressed her opinion about the romance of a colleague in the film “Getting to know Cute” Pete Davidson with Kim Kardashian — and the couple definitely got her approval.

“I’m so happy for him,” Cuoco, 36, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 12. — He deserves it. He’s a real cutie, so that’s great.”

The 28-year-old comedian first sparked rumors of an affair with the 41-year-old reality star after they worked together during her debut on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage and was announced. officially single at the beginning of this year.

As his ex-wife leaves, 44-year-old West openly declares his dislike for Davidson. In March, the rapper faced a serious negative reaction to the release of a video clip for his song “Eazy”, where he kidnaps, beheads, and then burns a plasticine version of the SNL star.

West, who shares 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm with the Skims founder, took to social media to defend his artistic vision. “Art is therapy, just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a substitute for any evil or harm. Any other assumptions about my work are false and malicious,” he wrote on Instagram last month.

At the time, several people came to Davidson’s defense, but the New York native has not yet publicly commented on the situation. Suicide Squad director James Gunn tweeted: “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest and sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, gentle and funny spirit, he treats everyone around with respect,” to which Cuoco replied with “facts” along with a red heart emoji.

“Kaylee and Pete got so close during filming that they became very good friends,” an insider said at the time. “They are very supportive of each other, and there is no doubt that they kept in touch after filming.”

Although the film doesn’t currently have an official release date, Cuoco teased on Tuesday that she’s “very proud” of the romantic comedy. “That’s nice. The movie is so cute. He’s cute. It was so much fun. He’s funny,” she shared. “I do not know how they are going to edit it together, because all we did was laugh and spoil our lines. It’s a charming movie.”