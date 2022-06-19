Kai’s Cobra’s Best Ending Theory Is Too Good Not To Happen

How many seasons will Cobra Kai have is a question that remains unanswered, but one theory already details the show’s best ending. At a time when many sequels, remakes, and reboots of famous movies and shows struggle to capture the magic of the original production, Cobra Kai is the perfect example of how to continue something that is already loved by the audiences while also creating something new. The decades-old rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence was the starting point for the show, but in Cobra Kai season 5, there is way too much at stake than just a dispute between the two characters.

Cobra Kai season 1 had “The Karate Kid legacy” as its tagline, something that the show honors to this day. References and callbacks to the first three Karate Kid movies abound in Cobra Kai, but the show does not rely on nostalgia only. For example, John Kreese returned at the end of Cobra Kai season 1 to become the show’s main villain in seasons 2 and 3, and now The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo and the Valley itself. The Karate Kid Part II’s Chozen is also back, now as Daniel’s Miyagi-Do partner, and many believe that Mike Barnes returns in Cobra Kai season 5.

One thing definitely confirmed for Cobra Kai season 5 is that some old rivalries will continue. For example, Miguel and Robby will have a fight, as revealed by the Cobra Kai season 5 trailer. After so many personal disputes, not to mention the different karate dojos conflicts, there’s not really a better ending for Cobra Kai – whenever that is – other than Daniel, Johnny, and their students truly combining forces in one dojo. While that was expected to happen in season 4, it seems that it will still take some time before all those characters can truly work together. In fact, before season 4 was released, one fan theory (via Reddit) suggested that the combined dojo of Daniel and Johnny could be named “The Karate Kids” or that at least one of the students would suggest the title. While that didn’t happen in season 4, there is still the chance that the final season of Cobra Kai ends with a new dojo being created for all the young characters – and there would be no better name for it than The Karate Kids, or something similar.

Why Miyagi-Do & Eagle Fang Team-Up Didn’t Work

After the Daniel and Johnny fight against John Kreese, the end of Cobra Kai season 3 teased that Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang would, from then on, work together as one dojo to fight Kreese’s Cobra Kai in the All Valley Karate Tournament. However, the first couple of episodes of Cobra Kai season 4 revealed that this team-up would not last very long. Both Johnny and Daniel still carried the same grudges they had had since 1984, not to mention how their karate philosophies were completely different. What Cobra Kai season 4 made obviously is that Johnny and Daniel did not think their team-up idea through and that neither of them was ready to make concessions. Another reason why the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang alliance fell apart was how the mentoring and father figures of Miguel and Sam switched, with Miguel being closer to Daniel and Sam closer to Johnny. That led to the discontentment of both senseis, essentially ending the chances of collaboration.

Will Johnny And Daniel Work Together In Cobra Kai Season 5?

Despite the fallout of the collaboration between Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, there is still hope for a Johnny and Daniel team-up in Cobra Kai. Season 4 ended with a truce between the two sensei, as they realized that the only way Sam could stand a chance in the finals as if they worked together. Sam lost the fight against Tory, but at least it was possible to see Johnny and Daniel putting their differences aside. Still, Cobra Kai season 5 will not focus on the duo’s relationship – at least not initially. Johnny and Robby are heading to Mexico to find Miguel, while Daniel is teaming up with Chozen to oppose Terry Silver’s expanded Cobra Kai. After season 4 was so focused on the rivalry between Daniel and Johnny, it’s possible that the two characters remain distant plotwise during part of season 5. In fact, Johnny’s story at the moment is more about reconnecting with Cobra Kai’s Robby and Miguel than it is about karate or Daniel LaRusso. That said, for Terry Silver to be defeated, it will take more than Miyagi-Do karate.

Why Cobra Kai’s Best Ending Is A Team-Up

The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai saga were built on rivalries – both on the mat and in the characters’ personal lives. From Johnny and Daniel in 1984 to Robby and Miguel or Sam and Tory in the present day, many of the main characters’ personalities were created throughout those rivalries, to the point it can get repetitive in some moments. Obviously, there will always have to be some level of dispute, karate-wise or in the personal life, for there to be an entertaining conflict in Cobra Kai. That is why whenever the show runs out of stories, the best ending for Cobra Kai would be the creation of one dojo that somehow combines the legacies and philosophies of both Daniel LaRusso’s Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence’s improved Cobra Kai.

The Karate Kids Dojo Will Be Created – Theory Explained

Should Cobra Kai really end with the creation of a new dojo for all the young characters, then The Karate Kids would be the perfect name for it. That would obviously be a meta-reference to the movie that started it all, and yet it would not come off as cheap. Cobra Kai is known for its meta jokes and references to the Karate Kid saga, but the show has found a way to do fanservice in a way that also serves the story. As much as well-written Cobra Kai is, the show purposely doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that is why naming a dojo The Karate Kids could work. The meta-reference would not only make sense in-universe, as Daniel and Johnny’s students are kids, but it would also make the entire Karate Kid saga come full circle at the end of Cobra Kai.