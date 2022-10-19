Kai’s Clip During an Interview in Uzbek Has Gone Viral Due to The Amazing Reaction

EXO’s Kai had the cutest reaction during the interview, and we can’t help but understand!

Kai recently appeared in an interview with Uzbek news channel UZREPORT TV, where he spoke about his concert in the country.

The official language of Uzbekistan is Uzbek (and the second Russian), the EXO member, of course, did not understand the introduction of the journalist who spoke his native language. We could see how Kai was concentrating on what she was saying, even though he didn’t understand anything.

But when she finally greeted him in Korean, her face lit up. His reaction went viral among fans.

His reaction is so pure and honest that fans can’t help but empathize with him.

Moreover, his sigh of relief after the answer makes him even nicer. As a result, the clip went viral and at the time of writing this article has gained more than 580,000 views on Twitter.

Fans like her reaction, and they can only understand the feeling when you listen to someone speak in an unfamiliar language, and suddenly understand the word.

and when he heard a word that he knows in HIS MOTHER LANGUAGE he went annyeonghaseyo huh i know this one bet you didnt see that coming pic.twitter.com/VMDraQm0S7 — ۟ (@n0thingonkai) October 17, 2022

We love !