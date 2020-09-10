Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi as love rumors rise

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber continue their romantic dates and further confirm their relationship. The celebs still remain in New York City, where they were seen taking a walk and holding hands, which would confirm the rumors that they are dating, although neither of them has clarified their love status, but recently new photos came out to the light of their constant departures.

In social networks, photos of Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi circulate in the streets of New York, the couple decided to take a morning walk after heading to the gym to exercise together, apparently, their routine as a couple has allowed them to spend as much time as possible Between them, in addition, they wore the same face masks.

According to the TMZ portal, the celebs were captured when leaving the establishment, increasing rumors that their friendship has evolved into something else, although a source clarified that at the moment things between them are casual, as the model enjoys her free time and just wants to have fun.

On the other hand, actor Jacob Elordi has been involved in several rumors in the last month, not only with Kaia Gerber, it was also thought that he and Zendaya were dating, after they worked on the series Euphoria, their first relationship after their breakup with Joey King after meeting on “The Kissing Both.”

Kaia Gerber is also not far behind, the model was related to Cole Sprouse, there were even rumors that it could be the reason for him and Lili Reinhart to break up, but both have only been friends and passed the quarantine together.



