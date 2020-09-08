Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are caught enjoying a date

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were caught on what could be a romantic date, they both looked very comfortable and holding hands.

In recent days Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber have been involved in some rumors about an alleged love relationship. The actor and the model were photographed on different occasions and netizens think that they have more than just a friendship.

Again, Cindy Crawford’s daughter and the model were captured by the cameras of the paparazzi and the curious in the middle of a busy square, both were holding hands and with a very relaxed attitude sitting on the edge of a planter .

The ‘The Kissing Booth’ star wore a black beret, a mask, a white shirt and shorts, while Kaia could not go unnoticed with her pink hair and summer outfit. In other images, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are seen walking through the streets, talking and taking a walk.

The photos of their supposed date were published on various social networks, going viral because Internet users talked about the new couple. Some sources close to both revealed that Jacob and Kaia have a very good relationship, they even share many tastes and are compatible.

Neither of the two Hollywood figures has confirmed or denied their affair. At the beginning of September, Elordi was the guest of honor for Kaia’s 19th birthday, where only people who were very important to the birthday girl were present.

The fans were divided in opinions, as some believe that they are only getting to know each other and little by little they will decide if they become something else, while others think that it is already a courtship and they are not sorry to show their love to the public.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi join the various celebrities who are in love rumors and it is not the first time that the duo is seen in a meeting, either alone or with company. Are you both dating?

