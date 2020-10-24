Kai to present a showcase with Hyundai

EXO’s Kim Jongin will have a virtual showcase with Hyundai car company, SM Entertainment company idol was chosen to announce the launch of the ‘TUCSON’ model, the dancer will demonstrate all his artistic prowess at this special event.

The boys of EXO are exploring different solo activities, and EXO-L has been able to see different facets of Korean rappers and pop singers, some are in the military, while others are starting incredible projects.

Kai is known for his collaborations with big brands, the interpreter of ‘TEMPO’ has established himself as one of the most important stars of Korean entertainment within the windows.

Hyundai chose Kai as the official launch promoter for one of its most anticipated models, ‘TUCSON’ is a powerful, elegant, fast, bold and special car, just like the EXO member.

HOW, WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE THE EXO KAI SHOWCASE WITH HYUNDAI?

Kai has prepared a special performance to promote the premiere of the car, the ‘Beyond DRIVE’ event is one of the works that Hyundai plans to launch with the entertainment company SM. At the online show, Kim Jongin will mix amazing K-pop and AR-tech music to impress his fans with his impressive dance moves and sets.

The interpreter of ‘Confession’ sent a message to invite EXO-L to this exciting activity, Kai said:

TUCSON Beyond DRIVE is about a man who has an ordinary job, who still has a great dream inside him

Follow your hidden light in Kai’s adventure with TUCSON this coming November 1, the transmission will be through the official Hyundai channel on the YouTube platform. Here are the times to watch EXO’s Jongin showcase:

8:00 AM Peru, Colombia, Mexico

10:00 AM Chile and Argentina.

