Kai shares new teasers for his solo debut

Kai reveals new teasers for his debut with ‘KAI (开)’, the EXO idol shared stills and a video with different concepts. Check out the previews for the dancer and singer’s record material.

Jongin will close 2020 with a flourish, the EXO member prepares his solo debut with the mini album ‘KAI (开)’, a dream that has come true after many years of career.

Fans of the rapper are getting more and more excited as Kai is an experienced dancer and singer, raising their expectations for the style, concept and new music that he will share with them very soon.

Through social media, SM Entertainment posted the new teasers for ‘KAI (开)’, a video and two images are the previews for the idol’s exciting project. We tell you all the details below.

KAI SHOWS HER CHARMS UNDER THE WATER

Jongin’s first photograph is a black and white edition where the EXO member appears reclining, many shades reflect his body and below the calendar for his debut is appreciated.

In the second image Kai looks submerged in the water, the look of the interpreter of ‘Bad Dream’ consists of black jeans and a white shirt that portrays the movement, the figure of the idol is illuminated by a light that allows other elements such as his hair to be seen and his face.

The two photographs are accompanied by a shocking 10 second video where the star sinks into the water, Kai’s silhouette is elegant and mysterious.

Kim Jongin decided to do an Instagram Live so that he could spend more time with his fans and get their reaction to the new images from his first solo project. Kai’s first record material will be released on November 30, the tracks that make up the CD will reflect the singer’s artistic perspective, showing their own colors.



