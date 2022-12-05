Kai Senat, MrBeast and IShowSpeed Win Streamy Awards 2022

The streaming night is over in 2022, and the Streamy Awards are crowned with many new stars in the field of content creation. The big wins of the evening went to Kai Senat and MrBeast, as well as other big names such as IShowSpeed, HasanAbi and Ludwig.

Streamys is an online content creation night when the best streamers and influencers gather to celebrate the achievements of the past year. In 2022, many new faces appeared with an influx of fresh talent 12 months before.

Although there weren’t many multiple award winners that night, a few names stood out more than most. Sensational video on Twitch Kai Senat became the “Streamer of the Year” after a rapid rise in the charts of the platform, and Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson became the “Creator of the Year” for an ever-expanding repertoire of high-budget viral videos.

“I feel like I’m at the Grammys right now, man,” Kai Senat said while accepting his award. “I want to thank my family, my friends, who push me every day to be the best I can be.”

MrBeast received three awards that evening, including Creator for Social Good (won jointly with Marc Robert) and Best Brand Engagement for the #TeamSeas campaign.

He wasn’t there in person to accept the award, but host Eric “Airrack” Decker called him to accept the big gong at the end of the show: “Sorry, I couldn’t make it. I literally just got back from Antarctica. Thank you, and I love you all.”

Other creators joining MrBeast in the multiple awards club for Streamys 2022 were Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach (Best Player, Best Series Script), Cooking With Lynja (Best Food, Best Editing) and Robert (who also received awards for Best Science and Engineering and Best Collaboration).

As for streaming, Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. was noted for his meteoric rise by winning the best Breakout Streamer, despite the fact that Kai Senat, who won Streamer of the Year, was also in the same category.

Felix “xQc” Lengyel became the best streamer in the chat, and Ludwig Agren received the prize “Best Pop Streamer”. CodeMiko was named the best VTuber ahead of four VShojo talents: Ironmouse, Nyanners, Veibae and Zentreya.

Finally, the host of Streamys 2022 Airrack received the award for best first-person content, and Hassan “HasanAbi” Piper received the award for best news content.