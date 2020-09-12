Kai reveals the reason why he got injured

SuperM’s Kai revealed why he got hurt and shared his feelings about not being able to dance with his bandmates on the show ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’.

SuperM is currently promoting more recent singles ‘100’ which was released on August 13th and ‘Tiger Inside’ which was released on August 31st. Both tracks belong to his first full-length album ‘Super One’, which will be in training very soon.

The 7 idols of the SM Entertainment company have shown a different and powerful facet, full of energy that is appreciated on stage and is complemented by the good chemistry of the K-pop group.

Taemin, Kai, Baekhyun, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas and Ten attended as special guests the show ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’ where they talked about their upcoming activities, their music, the idols also performed some of their hits, but the performances of the band went through some changes due to Kai’s health.

Jongin was unable to dance with his peers on stage, the EXO member has an injury that prevents him from developing the demanding choreographies with his colleagues, the boy originally from Suncheon city in South Korea, spoke on the subject.

The driver Yoo Hee Yeol questioned Kai about his injury and the ‘Super Car’ interpreter said that his schedule was very busy and full of activities, due to the busy days he lives he was injured unexpectedly:

I’ve been back and forth due to promotions with SuperM and with all the preparations for my solo album, it was just a minor and unexpected injury.

Kim Jongin commented that he hopes to recover very soon as it is nothing serious, he also apologized to his fellow SuperM members for not performing with them, even though he really wants to dance and sing for his fans:

When I see the members of the group dancing on stage while sitting, I really want to join them to dance.

Yoo Hee Yeol gave Kai some words of encouragement, the MC mentioned that he must take care of his health too much, because their bodies are no longer 100 percent of them, now they also belong to the people of South Korea.

The SuperM guys in ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’ presented ‘Dangerous Woman’, a melody that belongs to the official tracklist of the record material of ‘Super One’. This was the only song Kai appeared on.



