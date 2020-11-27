Kai reveals how the songs on his album will sound

EXO fans experienced great excitement when Kai revealed the first look at how the songs on his new album will sound like, we tell you everything you need to know about this release.

The date for Kai’s debut as a solo artist is getting closer and closer, the SM Entertainment idol has shared his excitement about this project, and more and more tracks are being released that increase the excitement for the new album. Thanks to a special video, you can now hear what musical style he will present, but new teasers were also revealed accompanied by the unique style that characterizes him.

A video clip was recently released under the name FILM: KAI, which shows the singer and dancer in different stages, but each one is distinguished by the magic it transmits even when it comes to dark places.

The idol appears dancing to the rhythm of the different melodies that will be part of his album, but to present each one a short introduction was created that provides a narrative before Kai shows his surprising choreography.

The video presents the 6 songs that will be part of this record material: Hello Stranger, Reason, Mmmh, Amnesia, Nothing On Me and Ride Or Die, giving a glimpse of what fans will be able to hear soon.

NEW TEASERS FROM KAI TESTING YOUR FASHION SENSE

EXO’s social media also shared new photos where the idol is wearing unusual clothes with combinations that he makes shine.

A mesh hat hides part of his face, but his poses and great style set his fans’ hearts racing.

We also recently told you that Baekhyun talked about a collaboration with singer Bruno Mars.



