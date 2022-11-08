Kai Cenat responds to accusations of “transphobic” comments during Adin Ross broadcast on Twitch

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat responded to claims that he and Adin Ross made transphobic comments on the stream after being criticized from different corners of the Twitch community.

The takeover of Twitch by Kai the Cenate is unlike anything we’ve seen in 2022, as on the way to the top, the content creator overcame such graduates of streaming services as xQc.

In addition to claiming the top spot for himself, he collaborates with other stars such as Lil Baby and Adin Ross.

However, Cenat is now being criticized by other creators, such as Kaceytron, for transphobic comments made during the broadcast with Ross.

During the stream of Kai Cenat and Adin Ross on Twitch on November 7, the couple hung out with two female viewers. As they got to know them better, Cenat and Ross began questioning the taller woman from the duo, paying attention to her voice.

Ross claimed it was “strange” to hear the lower register of a woman’s voice when the Cenat asked: “Why is her voice so low?”

The clip quickly spread across social media and the Cenat offered its own response as it was criticized for its comments where the couple reportedly uses “him” to describe a woman.

“No, oh my God, no, I don’t say ‘him,'” the Cenat explained. The Twitch star stated that he “literally didn’t say it,” but instead said “add them.”

Shortly after the broadcast on Twitch , Caseytron tweeted: “I love waking up and seeing that some of the biggest communities on Twitch are transphobic and homophobic.”

“None of the other major streamers care about this, they just want to cooperate with them, as long as virtue signals that they care. That’s not so. These are fake AF,” the streamer added.

While many of Caseytron’s followers weren’t sure what she meant, she made it plain that her post was about the actions of the Cenat and Ross.

Caseytron explained that “it’s just disappointing to see… if I said shit like that, all these big streamers would drag me down for dirt.”

“But look, since this is a popular streamer, they hardly mention it and embellish it,” she concluded.

The Cenat and Ross have not yet commented on the situation on social media.