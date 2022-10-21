Kai Cenat Buys His Mom a House After Becoming the Most Popular Twitch Streamer

Kai Cenat bought his mother a new house, marking a touching moment on Twitter after becoming the most popular streamer on Twitch.

Kai Cenat is a real internet superstar whose rise to online fame has attracted the attention of netizens on social networks.

Having started working on Twitch in February 2021, Kai achieved significant growth a little over a year later, in September 2022, when he surpassed xQc and became the second creator of the platform by the number of subscribers.

Just a few weeks later, the streamer overtook the influencer Casimito and became the broadcaster with the largest number of subscribers on Twitch in all languages.

Kai’s achievements even earned him recognition from Twitch, which sent him an individual gift as a reward for his hard-won success.

Thanks to his incredible growth, in just a few months, Kai was able to fulfill a dream that he had always had — to move his family to a better place.

Kai Cenat Celebrates Buying His Mom a House After Huge Success on Twitch

On October 20, the Senate announced in touching posts on Twitter and Instagram that he had bought a new house for his mother, claiming that this was the only goal he had pursued since childhood.

“I have officially achieved ONE goal that I always dreamed of as a child,” he wrote. “The withdrawal of my family from under the hood. Now I am here, at the age of 20, closing my mother’s first house OF MANY. BLESSINGS.”

The Senate also shared several photos in his posts, in which he signed the house deed and emotionally hugged his mother.

Fans are celebrating Kai’s huge achievement in the comments section, hoping that many more achievements await him as his streaming career continues to grow.

This moment follows another important achievement for the Senate, which was recently broadcast on October 19 with none other than rapper Lil Baby, during which he attracted a whopping 200,000 viewers.