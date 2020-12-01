Kai burst into tears over the fan’s message

The promotions for his solo debut have already started and Kai met with his fans through a broadcast that brought them many emotions, we will tell you why the idol cried at the message of a fan.

Kai has just joined the EXO members who have already started a solo career, showing his followers a new facet where he captured his charm and talent. The dancer and singer received many letters from those who wanted to congratulate him on the new release, but one of those messages reached Kai’s heart when a fan shared how the idol has helped her.

The SM Entertainment artist already has many activities scheduled now that he has started a solo career, including a broadcast via V Live where Kai talked about his new album.

THE STORY OF A FAN MAKES KAI CRY LIVE

The idol prepared different dynamics for this moment where he would connect with the EXO-L, among them, he read some messages in the form of letters that his fans prepared for him, but one of them made him burst into tears due to the emotions that a fan loyal shared.

It is about a student who is preparing for the university entrance exam, this is a very stressful stage for students from all over the world, however, South Korea has become known due to the effect that the entire pressure can cause in aspirants.

The girl revealed that she has had a difficult season lately, but when the idol appeared on the show I Live Alone showing what his house is like and his routine within it, the student was able to laugh again.

When I think of you my stress goes away (…) I feel relieved that someone like you exists.

This lucky EXO-L said that she was gaining motivation to study diligently so she could follow Kai’s activities and also that she was sure that the release of the idol’s title song would help his perform well on his exam. .

The idol could not contain the tears and also expressed his gratitude to all those who support his, revealing that the most important thing for his is the happiness of those who have always been by his side.

The EXO member recently prepared an unboxing that motivated his followers to buy the record material that marks a new stage in his career.



