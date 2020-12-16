Kaboom! now accepts PIX as a form of payment

KaBuM! became one of the first large Brazilian online stores to adopt PIX as a payment method on its website. According to information from the company’s CEO, Leandro Ramos, “in a few hours on the air, PIX has become the second most used payment method by customers”.

PIX is the new Brazilian payment system developed by the Central Bank and which already allows transfers between users and companies. However, the novelty does not yet have all the resources to be adopted by e-commerce. Still, KaBuM! decided to go ahead and is offering cash payment discounts to those who use PIX in their store.

In terms of security, PIX is more interesting than other methods because it does not allow purchases to be made without authentication via password or user biometrics. Other than that, even if the store stores the customer’s PIX Key on its servers, a hypothetical hacker attack could not carry out scams so easily with this information, something quite different from what happens with credit cards.

Payment with PIX

PIX was created with the proposal to simplify the purchase process, and payment can be made in a few seconds.

If access occurs via the smartphone, a code will be provided by the website, on the order checkout screen. The customer must enter it in the area corresponding to “Pix Copia e Cola”, present in their bank’s application, and authorize the payment.

When the user accesses the computer, payment will be made via the QR Code generated by the website. The customer must access the area referring to the PIX in their bank’s application, select the option “payment by QR Code” and position the cell phone in front of the code displayed on the screen.



