Kaaris: the first figures of “2.7.0” revealed!

It must be said that his titles “NRV” and “Goulag” had teased heavy, in short. It is therefore a renewed pleasure through the 17 tracks on the album.

Note also that “Gulag”, one of the singles from “2.7.0” allowed Riska to post good performances. Yes, the latter has signed the best start of his career.

In the first week, Kaaris recorded 17,221 plays. This of course includes 2,830 physical sales, as well as 13,807 streams and 583 downloads.

However, this feat does not delight everyone, including Maes, who recalls that he sold 19,000 copies in just 3 days in the backs. But that, Kaaris doesn’t care!

KAARIS, PROUD OF THE SUCCESS OF ITS NEW OPUS, “2.7.0”

For his part, the artist seems rather proud of what he has achieved. “Thank you all,” he said humbly on his Twitter platform.

Adding a little punchline in passing, the “Tchoin” performer tweeted: “Title lambs always fear the wolf.”

So the wolf is back, and it’s not over yet, it seems. Earlier, he told the Mouv ’that there could be a mixtape coming out,” God willing. ”

“2.7.0” is therefore part of the discography of Kaaris, carried by the singles Goulag and NRV. Two titles that have exploded the number of likes on YouTube.

With a set of 17 tracks, the rapper from 9-3 managed to concoct an album with small onions. With as guest, big names such as Dadju, Gims, Bosh or Imen and Sid.



