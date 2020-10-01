K-pop returns that you can’t miss in October 2020

A new month has begun and some K-pop idols are about to present their new record materials and other projects they have in store, check out the musical returns of Korean pop for October 2020.

This month is one of the busiest in the Korean music industry, as many idols are days away from presenting the musical works in which they have put a lot of effort and effort.

There are highly anticipated comebacks and other dynamics like collaborations that have fans beyond excited. Among the K-pop groups returning in October are BLACKPINK, BTS, NCT, Golden Child, and Weki Meki. Other idols will be posting big solo projects like Super Junior’s Ailee and Kyuhyun.

This time we will tell you about the October K-pop comebacks, see by marking these dates on your calendar and remember to show your support for your favorites. Which return to the stage excites you the most?

WATCH THE K-POP COMEBACKS FOR OCTOBER 2020:

OCTOBER 2ND.

The boys of BTS will release a powerful collaboration with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685. At the beginning of the month they will reveal the remix of the song ‘Savage Love’

BLACKPINK returns with ‘Lovesick Girls’, the rappers and singers will train their first full-length album ‘The Album’.

OCTOBER 5TH.

Group SF9 returns to the stage with their anniversary comeback, the group is now 4 years together. The promotional track for her album is ‘Shine Together’.

OCTOBER 6.

The queen of ballads and emotional songs returns with a new album “I’m”, which represents her fifth mini studio album, the song that she will promote is called “When We Were in Love”.

OCTOBER 7.

K-pop boy group Golden Child will present their single ‘Pump It Up’, a fun song that promises to get all of their fans dancing.

Soobin, Luda, Yeoreum and Dayoung will debut as the first sub unit of the group Cosmic Girls, they will release the album ‘Hmph!’ On October 7.

OCTOBER 8TH.

Weki Meki returns with the mini album ‘New Rules’, while on the same day Super Junior’s Kyuhyun will release the second single from ‘PROJECT: Season’.

OCTOBER 9

DAWN will have a comeback accompanied by Jessi, her labelmate. The rapper will release his record material ‘DAWNDIDIDAWN’ that same day.

OCTOBER 10TH

Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa will debut in a new girl power group, their project name is ‘Refund Expedition’ and they will premiere the MV for ‘How Do You Play?’.

OCTOBER 12 °

SM Entertainment K-pop group NCT is preparing to release their first album together ‘RESONANCE: Pt. 1’. On October 12, they will premiere the MVs for ‘Make A Wish (Birthday Song) and‘ From Home ’.

PENTAGON will take the stage again with their comeback, the album they will be promoting is ‘WE: TH’ and this project marks the return of the member Yan An, who has paused his activities since July 2019.

OCTOBER 19

B1A4 will have a special comeback with a complete record material, that same day LOONA will release their mini album ‘12: 00 ’, the fans of the girl group are waiting for the release of‘ Why Not? ’

OCTOBER 26TH:

The girls of TWICE return with a new full album on October 26, the idols have already revealed their candlestick for their comeback. Big Hit Entertainment’s group TXT will return to the stage with ‘minisode1: Blue Hour’.

If you want to know more about TWICE’s musical comeback, we invite you to



