K-Pop idols with the most luxurious houses in South Korea

K-Pop artists who have shone around the world invested part of their fortune in luxury apartments and residences that they currently live in and others for which they have future plans.

The fandoms of each idol and group can enjoy multiple content, but while these guys are working and having fun they are also receiving amazing earnings. All of them have dedicated part of that money to improve their lifestyle and acquiring a good home is a fundamental part.

Have you ever wondered where your favorite artists live? South Korea is home to several highly luxurious residential areas where various figures of entertainment have become neighbors.

Read on and learn about some of the qualities of each of the residences that idols have bought thanks to their constant work and success around the world.

THE HOUSE OF THE IDOLS AND THEIR SURPRISING PRICES

Kim Hyun Joong

Singer and actor Kim Hyun Joong became known as a member of SS501 and also starred in some hit series, such as the well-known Boys Over Flowers K-Drama. His career shone in Japan too, and as a result he acquired a residence in the Cheongdam-dong residential area for several million dollars.

TOP

It is known that the BIGBANG rapper owns 2 residences in which he invested part of his fortune, one of them is a building valued at 2 million dollars in Hannam Dong, while the other property is located in UN Village and was acquired by about $ 3 million.

BLACKPINK

The BLACKPINK girls currently live in a spacious apartment within the Han River Bamseom Apartments complex. The monthly rent for a residence like this costs around $ 10,600, while the purchase of the same round costs between 1 billion to 1.5 billion won.

Rain

The popular Rain singer already has several years of career, where his popularity has allowed him to acquire a great fortune. Some of his most important investments are two residences in which, adding their value, he spent around 10 million dollars.

G DRAGON

The rapper recently acquired a luxurious penthouse apartment in Hannam Dong for which he paid 7.3 million dollars, this residence surprised the public because the different apartments were sold at high costs and set records within the country

Kim Jaejoong

The former TVXQ member acquired an underground property with all the luxuries and large dimensions, the idol paid around 2.5 million dollars for this place where he lives comfortably.

Bts

The group members are living together in a spacious apartment in Hannam The Hills, a prestigious part of South Korea. In addition to this residence, each of the boys has bought their own houses and apartments.

Jin and RM have apartments within the same area of ​​Hannam The Hills, each paid 1,780,000 and 4,000,000 million dollars respectively. For her part, Suga bought an apartment in UN Village for which she paid 3,400,000 million dollars.

Jimin bought an apartment complex in the Bampo Jugong area for $ 3.6 billion, this idol plans to remodel the buildings as a future investment, and Taehyung bought an apartment in Gangnam, for the amount of $ 4.55 billion.

J-Hope and Jungkook each have their apartment in Seoul Forest Trimage, the idols paid 1.2 and 1.7 million dollars.

Girls Generation

The girls of this group have such a successful career that all its members can live surrounded by luxuries and comforts, among some of the cases we find Sooyoung and Yuri, who have residences in Gangnam with a value of 2.7 and 2.3 million dollars respectively. .

For her part, Sunny lives around the Seoul Forest in a residence with an approximate value of 2.5 million dollars.



