K-pop idols who have their birthday in September

These are the K-pop artists who celebrate their birthdays in September, meet all of them. A new month is about to begin and the singing pop idols are just days away from celebrating another year of life surrounded by the love and affection of their thousands of fans around the world. Owwww.

K-pop fans are characterized by spoiling their idols and more on a date as important as their birthday, that is why there are already many project preparations that fanbases will carry out especially for their favorite singers and rappers.

It is said that some of the characteristics of people born in September is that they are very good at communicating with the people around them, with great companions because they understand the needs of their friends. They are people with a big heart and they place a lot of importance on loyalty. Does your favorite K-pop star have these elements in him personality?

They are also realistic, they have a great sensitivity for beauty and artistic expressions, they also like lasting relationships, they will always want to have the truth and they do not easily accept their mistakes.

THESE ARE SOME OF THE K-POP IDOLS THAT BIRTHDAY IN THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER:

SEPTEMBER 1ST:

Jungkook from BTS.

SEPTEMBER 3:

Red Velvet’s Joy.

Juniel.

Sojung from Ladies’ Code.

4TH OF SEPTEMBER:

GOT7’s Mark.

SEPTEMBER 12:

Beenzino.

Lee Chanhyuk of the duo Akdong Musician.

Rap Monster.

SEPTEMBER, 17TH:

GOT7’s Youngjae.

SEPTEMBER 18:

Amber from f (x).

SEPTEMBER 21ST:

EXO’s Chen.

Mina, a former AOA member.

TWICE’s Nayeon.

SEPTEMBER 22:

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon.

GOT7’s Jinyoung.

SEPTEMBER 23:

SHINee’s Key.

Lee Hi.

SEPTEMBER 28:

Shindong from Super Junior.



