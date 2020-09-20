K-Pop idols and their pets unite for adorable competition

The mascots and K-Pop idols teamed up to win the Idol Woof Woof Athletics Championship competition, all of whom looked adorable at the event.

The entertainment on Korean television does not stop, so some idols took part in a very cute competition where their pets showed their talent and charisma. Learn about everything that happened in the Idol Woof Woof Athletics Championship.

ISACs will not be held this year so that the health of K-Pop idols is not put at risk during the competition, but this multi-discipline championship has found a new method of providing entertainment to viewers during specials that will be broadcast in the Chuseok Festival season.

Instead of seeing large numbers of idols gathering in teams and competing against each other in some sports disciplines, the Idol Star Athletics Championship organization planned a canine skill competition for which various idols trained alongside their adorable dogs.

This competition showed us the wonderful interaction that the artists have with their four-legged companions, where we saw dogs of various breeds parading while preparing for the event.

THE IDOLS WHO WERE PART OF THE COMPETITION TOGETHER WITH THEIR PETS

Among the idols who joined the competition were Yubin, GOT7’s Youngjae, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, (G) -IDLE’s Shuhua, LOONA’s Heejin and Choerry, UP10TION’s Woo Seok, WJSN’s Soobin, Lovelyz’s Jisoo, Bomin, and Jaehyun by Golden’s Child.

All the mascots wore clothing and accessories to match the idols, showing off various styles for the event.

In addition to this competition, this year there will be an E-Sports Championships competition with various stars of the music industry and very soon we will know who the winners of these competitions were.

Here are some of the idols who were part of the Idol Woof Woof Athletics Championship along with their pets so you can see how adorable they looked in their matching outfits.

Bomin and Jaehyun from Golden’s Child

These idols chose outfits with a classy style to dress to match with their pets.

Shuhua from (G) -IDLE

Shuhua showed us a flirty checkered style that she dressed in an incredible way with her pet Haku.

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul

Moonbyul came to the competition with her three dogs and they all wore gray sweaters. Wow

GOT7’s Youngjae

Youngjae opted for a casual look for himself and Coco, both of whom wore simple sweatshirts for the competition.

Soobin from WJSN

Soobin chose a style full of sweetness and elegance for herself and her dog.

Lovelyz’s Jisoo

Jisoo opted for cowboy-style outfits that she and Lucky wore beautifully.



