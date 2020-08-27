K-pop idol fancams could disappear due to this law

The Fair Trade Commission is pushing for a bill to regulate the earnings of fancams in K-pop. Fancams are famous for being videos taken by idol fans or television stations where Korean pop artists show up to promote their recent singles or record materials.

Many artists have become very famous thanks to the fact that the videos of their fancams went viral on the Internet and on other social networks, on YouTube there are thousands of clips that focus on just one artist to demonstrate their presence on stage in more detail,. the steps of his elaborate choreography, his striking costumes, makeup and great visuals.

The television stations record the idols individually or edit their performance to make different clips and the videos are published on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and even Instagram, the profits from the reproductions of the fancams are completely for the television company and not for entertainment companies that represent K-pop band or idols.

Since there is no law or contract between the companies and the broadcaster, the media create their own content and register them under their copyright, the companies representing the artists argue that it is unfair why the profits do not go to singers and rappers, who are what appear on fancams.

All this could change thanks to a law promoted by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), which seeks to regulate the money that television stations earn and make a contract that benefits idols, entertainment companies and media owners. communication.

The FTC said that they are in communication with the South Korean Ministry of Culture so that an agreement can be reached between both parties, the institution assured that if there is a good disposition of the companies and the television stations, the new contract could be established this year.

Several recognized companies within the entertainment of that country have come together to end what they describe as unfair practices, other entities such as the Management Association and the Korea Music Content Association want to regulate the money of the fancams.



