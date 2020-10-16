K-pop group Twice joins League of Legends K / DA roster

Twice will appear on the upcoming League of Legends K / DA album, a huge achievement for the fictional K-pop group!

K-pop girl group sensation Twice will be featured on the upcoming album by fictional League of Legends pop group K / DA.

Following the success of K / DA in 2018, Riot Games released a pre-release single, “The Baddest” in September. Soyeon and Miyeon of K-pop girl group (G) I-dle returned to their roles as Akali and Ahri, but the song also featured two new singers: Bea Miller and Wolftyla. Madison Beer and Jaira Burns were featured on K / DA’s first single, “Pop / Stars,” and are returning to the group.

The rest of the EP will feature more singers. The full track list is as follows:

The Baddest (with Soyeon and Miyeon of (G) I-dle, Bea Miller, Wolftyla)

More (with Madison Beer, Soyeon and Miyeon of (G) I-dle, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, Seraphine)

Villain (with Madison Beer, Kim Petras)

I’ll Show You (with Twice, Bekuh Boom, Annika Wells)

Drum Go Dum (with Aluna, Wolftyla, Bekuh Boom)

Twice, a K-pop hit

Twice is a very popular K-pop girl group and has created numerous catchy singles topping charts such as “Cheer Up,” “Likey,” and “Feel Special.” Lexie Liu is a prominent Chinese singer and rapper, and Bekuh Boom is known for her work with the K-pop group Blackpink, so it’s safe to say there are tons of talent on this upcoming album.

We’re not entirely sure which characters are in which songs, or which singers represent which characters, aside from Soyeon and Miyeon, are very likely to keep their roles as Akali and Ahri. A representative from Riot Games has confirmed that all nine members of Twice will be performing in “I’ll Show You” (I’ll Show You), so get ready for an interesting line-up.



