This month, the female group J9 Entertainment Cignature will make a long-awaited return with the mini-album “My Little Aurora”.

On January 3, at midnight KST, the K-pop group presented the first concept image for “My Little Aurora”. The upcoming album is due to be released on January 17 at 18:00 Korean time and will be the third mini-album of the septet.

J9 Entertainment first announced the return of Cignature on December 30, when the agency uploaded an image of the group’s logo in pastel colors. Later, the agency published a release schedule on Twitter. Notable dates include the start date of the pre-order for “My Little Aurora” (January 6), the release of the track list (January 9) and the preview of the album on January 14.

The upcoming album will be the first release of the female group in more than a year after their second mini-album “Dear Diary Moment”, released in November 2021.

Cignature debuted as a seven-piece band in February 2020 with the single “Nun Nu Nan Na”, which was later included on their first mini-album “Listen and Speak” in September of the same year. In April 2021, J9 Entertainment announced the departure of members Ye A and Sonn, and in June introduced new members Chloe and Dohi.

The current line-up of Cignature is: Chesol, Jiwon, Celine, Chloe, Belle, Seven and Doha. Three of its members, namely Chesol, Jiwon and Belle (as well as the departed members Ye A and Sonn), were previously part of the Good Day girl group under the management of C9 Entertainment, which owns J9 Entertainment.