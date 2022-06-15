K-pop group BTS has announced a temporary dissolution

The announcement of the popular Korean pop group BTS about a career break so that seven of its members could focus on their solo career has caused a wave of shock among millions of their fans, who promise to wait for them “no matter how long it takes.” .

K-pop group BTS has announced the temporary dissolution of the announcement of the popular Korean pop group BTS about a career break so that its seven members can focus on their solo careers.

For the purposes of transparency and to avoid distortion of public debate by computer means or the use of anonymity, the comments section is reserved for our subscribers. Along with the comment, the subscriber’s full name and identification number will automatically appear.