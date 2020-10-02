K-pop group BLACKPINK releases first studio album

Disco has partnerships with Selena Gomez and Cardi B, in addition to the single, Lovesick Girls, having been produced by DJ David Guetta

The k-pop group BLACKPINK released on Friday (2) the long awaited first full album of their career, The Album. The quartet, formed by Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé, debuted in 2016 and released 4 mini albums before a long hiatus, which ended this year with the release of How You Like That.

The new album consolidates BLACKPINK as one of the most important groups in k-pop, with collaborations by Selena Gomez, on Ice Cream, and Cardi B, on Bet You Wanna, in addition to the single, Lovesick Girls, which was produced by DJ David Guetta .

In six hours after the official release of the clip, the video had already reached more than 27 million views.

Sweethearts of American artists who want to incorporate k-pop into the songs, the girls also collaborated with Lady Gaga on the track Sour Candy on the singer’s last album.

In 2019, the girls performed at the Coachella festival in the USA, and were one of the most anticipated artists of the night.



