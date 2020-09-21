K-Pop BTS’s ‘Boy Group’ to be at Fortnite party

K-Pop has invaded battle royale games, first Blackpink came to PUGB and now BTS will come to Fortnite

The most popular battle royale games have been invaded by K-pop bands. First the crossover between Blackpink and PUGB Mobile was announced; now it’s about BTS, one of the most popular bands in the world, which will be present at the Fortnite Master Party.

This renowned Korean boy band was presented for the first time in 2013 and it did not take long to conquer the world, the full name of the group is Bangtan Sonyeondan and it is made up of Kim Hyung-tae, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga; It should be noted that this was the first K-Pop group to reach the top of the Billboard charts with their album Love Yourself: Tears.

As for their videos, they usually break viewing records on their YouTube channels, as an example is their single Boy with Luv, which has more than 950 million views.

BTS in Fortnite Awesome!

Unlike other celebrities, BTS will not have a live concert, what will happen is that we will be able to see the world premiere of the choreography that appears in the Dynamite video and this event will take place on Friday, September 25 at 19: 00 hrs in the Master Party mode.

In case someone cannot see it live, the event will have a repetition on Sunday, September 27 at 7:00 a.m., also on the main stage of Fiesta Magistral and in both cases, those attending the event can stay on stage to listen to Dynamite’s ‘Tropical Remix’.

As if the event were not enough, Fortnite players will also be able to dance to the rhythm of the band’s music with the two new dance gestures inspired by BTS’s choreography, which will be available in the item store starting at night of September 23….



