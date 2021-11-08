JYP Releases Beautiful Photos Of JYPn’s Sixth Member, Haewon

JYP Entertainment has re-released beautiful photos of their new girl group members.

Previously the sixth member of JYPn, Haewon released a cover for the song ‘I Love You 3000’ by Indonesian singer, Stephanie Poetri.

After releasing the cover video, now JYP Entertainment has released beautiful photos of Haewon taken from the filming location of the cover video.

Besides Haewon, previously JYP Entertainment had introduced JYPn members consisting of BAE, Sullyoon, Kyujin, Jiwoo, and Jinni.

While waiting for the debut of JYP Entertainment’s new girl group in 2022, take a look at the beautiful photos of Haewon below!