JYP defends Youngjae and talks to the bullying victim

GOT7’s Youngjae was accused of a bullying case and JYP Entertainment took action on it, we will tell you what happened after meeting with this idol and the accuser.

After the GOT7 vocalist was accused online of being involved in a bullying case during his high school years, Youngjae’s fans pointed out some inconsistencies in the accusations and JYP Entertainment released a statement recounting the point of view of. Youngjae, however, later the company met with the prosecuting party to deepen the matter, what did this boy say?

Although the online accusations indicated that the alleged victim of bullying had tried to contact the K-Pop company via email, JYP Entertainment noted in its first statement that it had never received any message about it, however, it remained open to the public. dialogue.

It was thus that the company sought to contact the person in question and listened to their side of the story, delving into details that would allow them to discover the truth.

JYP ENTERTAINMENT DEFENDS YOUNGJAE FROM THE ACCUSATIONS

After speaking with the prosecuting party, the Korean entertainment company released a new statement and stated that while the alleged victim reinforced his statements made online, there are inconsistencies and they did not present evidence that GOT7’s Youngjae was involved in a case of school violence.

JYP Entertainment also took this opportunity to remind the public that they will take legal action against those who spread malicious and defamatory rumors against any of the artists working under their label.

