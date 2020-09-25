JYP Confirms TWICE’s Comeback Date!

TWICE fans have finally been able to wait with relief after the exciting news from JYP Entertainment.

Reporting from the Newsen media outlet on Friday (25/09), JYP Entertainment finally returned by reporting good news for TWICE fans.

The media outlet revealed that the girl group will be releasing a new album on October 26th, which will be their comeback after four months since “More & More“.

Not long after the news broke, JYP Entertainment confirmed the news which was in line with the statement of a representative from the agency who revealed, “It’s true that TWICE will be making a comeback on October 26th. The members are currently busy with preparing for their album. ”

