JYP Entertainment and the SBS channel released the teaser for their project entitled “LOUD“.

On September 16, 2020, the agency shared a video entitled “LOUD” featuring an iconic rock song, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana. The video shares a text that is a quote from Stephen Hawking:

The quiet people have the loudest minds.

You can see the teaser shared by JYP below!

JYP and SBS launch Teaser for “LOUD” project

A claim by JoyNews24 states that the teaser is for the new show from JYP Entertainment and SBS, “LOUD“. A JYP Entertainment source told the media:

‘LOUD’ is the 2021 global joint project of SBS and JYP. We will announce details later.

SBS previously created several music variety programs including “K-Pop Star”, “The Fan”, “Fantastic Duo”, “God’s Voice” and others.

JYP Entertainment is a Korean entertainment agency that was founded in 1997 by Park Jin Young. It manages artists and groups such as 2PM, Stray Kids, TWICE, ITZY, NiziU, GOT7 and Boy Story, as well as the band DAY6. All of these groups make up what is known as the JYP Nation.

In addition to artists and groups, JYP Entertainment is also responsible for other celebrities such as actors and actresses. This agency has subsidiary companies such as Studio J in South Korea, which is in charge of managing DAY6, New Creation Content Entertainment and FANLING Culture Media Ltd. in China and also JYPE Japan Inc, in Japan.



