Justin Wong Suffers Again From The Mythical EVO Moment 37 After Almost 18 Years

Justin Wong: The well-known fighting game gamer who suffered one of the most iconic moments in eSports relives a similar situation in Street Fighter III. Every fan of fighting video games and eSports remembers with emotion one of the most famous moments in the medium when in 2004, in the middle of EVO, Justin Wong and Daigo Umehara starred in one of the most memorable fights in history. And it is that the so-called EVO Moment 37 has gone down in history as one of the most exciting outcomes that is remembered from a Street Fighter III fight. And now, at the beginning of 2022, Justin Wong himself has suffered it again, albeit via streaming.

Almost two decades later, the perfect parry returns

So much so, that in a recent broadcast of his games to Street Fighter III: Third Strike, Justin Wong again suffered the perfect parry in a situation practically the same as almost two decades ago in the EVO. This is how the player himself has shared it through his official Twitter account and that you can see below, publishing the video clip of the moment in question.

2022 just started man…. WTF How did I let this happen already pic.twitter.com/m5Bco0Txza — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) January 4, 2022

“2022 is just starting, man … what the fuck. How have I let this happen to me “, writes Justin Wong next to the clip of the online match that he was broadcasting at that time. And it is that oddly enough, almost 18 years later the same thing has happened to him again, when his rival, also with Ken, manages to put a parry on him at the key moment to counterattack and win the fight. All this to the shout of “You believe Daigo. You are not Daigo! ”.

Recall that in the so-called EVO Moment 37 of Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike in 2004, Justin Wong and Daigo Umehara were seen, with an exciting fight between Chun-Li and Ken. When Daigo found himself with just one pixel of a health bar, Wong wanted to hit him with a Super Art to finish him off. Bad decision; Daigo chained 15 parries and launched a counterattack to win the fight. And the rest is history.