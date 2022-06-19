Justin Timberlake shared a rare photo of his sons Silas and Phineas in a sweet message for Father’s Day: “Two of my favorite tunes”

Justin Timberlake Magnus Sandholm/Shutterstock

Musical wonders in progress! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are proud of their two sons, Silas and Phineas, and they couldn’t help but admire their babies on Father’s Day.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s family album

“Two of my favorite tunes are ❤️❤️,” the 41—year-old former NSync member wrote on Instagram on Sunday, June 19. — Happy Father’s Day to all dads!!!”

On social media, Timberlake posted a cute photo of 7-year-old Silas and 23-month-old Phineas, who are sitting side by side and playing the piano in their house.

The 40-year-old 7th Heaven graduate, who married a Tennessee native in 2012, previously reported that the boys have their own musical talents, just like their father. During a May appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Beale explained that Silas is interested in “orchestras, symphonies and film music,” as well as electronic dance music (EDM), which she called “a strange combination.” Although Silas even hopes to become a DJ someday, the Sinner graduate noted that her second child has a more classical hearing.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship over the Years

“Finney is the one with the guitar backwards, he jams, he drums… he won’t let go of these instruments,” Beale told Ellen DeGeneres. “I see musical abilities in both of them, but they are different.”

After several years of dating, the couple expanded their brood when Silas was born in April 2015. Phineas later followed him in July 2020.

“Phineas really showed up at the right time because it gave them new attention as a couple,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple in August 2021. “They both admit that having two children has been harder than they ever expected, but it’s good that they’re really connected by it. Jessica says that Justin is fully activated, they are a great team.”

The insider added: “They are both such devoted parents. As much as they love their careers, they both say that being a mom and dad is the best job they’ve ever had.”

The couple, who mostly live in Tennessee with their sons, keep their family life relatively private, but still find time to admire their cute brood.

“It’s so interesting. It’s a lot of fun. The conversations I’m having with my 6-year—old child right now are so cool,” Beale said about motherhood during a June 2021 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “Like, he’s a real person who says the funniest things, and he’s so sensitive and gentle. It’s just so interesting to watch it happen, and the kid is so damn cute.”