Justin Thomas Responds to “rumors” After Leaving the Travelers Championship – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Justin Thomas will not participate in the Travelers Championship this week.

Thomas confirmed the news via his Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

“Before the rumors spread, I decided that WD would cure and rest my back, which I had set up earlier this week. Just make sure I take care of her and get her ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. I hate to be bored. one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp,” Thomas tweeted.

This event is the first tournament after the US Open, which took place at the end of last week and over the weekend.

Thomas uses this time to rest, as the open championship is only a few weeks away. He will want to be refreshed and healthy by the fourth and final major of the year.

The Travelers Championship will be held from June 23 to 26 in Cromwell, Connecticut. It will be broadcast by CBS and Golf Channel.