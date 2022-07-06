Justin Thomas reacted to the ridiculous comment of the player LIV Golfer

Justin Thomas didn’t hold back when discussing Talor Gooch’s Ryder Cup comment.

Gooch had just finished a LIV event in Portland and then talked about what a great crowd it was. He even said it’s probably not much different from the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup that take place on the PGA Tour.

Thomas did not appreciate this comment, especially since he played in the Ryder Cup, and Gooch did not.

“Yes, they can’t be compared,” Thomas said. “There’s no event like the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup on Tour until you get on the first tee in France, and there will be 10,000 people there, and I feel like I won’t even be able to hit a golf ball on the tee (since) I’m so nervous and my hands are shaking so much. Yes, I probably wouldn’t comment that one is similar to the other, because it’s not.”

These are definitely fighting words for Thomas, and he’s right considering how prestigious both tournaments are.

The Presidents Cup is due to take place in mid-September, and the Ryder Cup will be held again next year.