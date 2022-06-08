Justin Thomas reacted honestly to the fact that PGA Tour golfers are leaving for a new tour

After winning the PGA Championship last month, Justin Thomas is having arguably the best year of any PGA Tour player except Scotty Scheffler. So what does he think of the other PGA Tour stars who are embarking on a new tour led by LIV Golf?

Speaking to the media this week, Thomas said that while he respects the decisions of those who have decided to join LIV, he will not do so. He wanted them not to join LIV, but he didn’t mind it.

“Selfishly I think— I know — that the PGA Tour is the best place to perform in the world,” Thomas said. “The decision is up to them, and that’s what it is.”

In conclusion, Thomas lamented that their departure distracts from some of the main storylines of the upcoming PGA Tour matches. He is “disappointed” that these golfers will not participate in this.

This week, several very big golfers took part in the LIV Golf tour, including 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, 2018 Masters tournament winner Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler.

These three golf stars will join Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia and others on a Saudi-backed golf tour in the coming weeks.

This week, the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational series will be the London tournament at the famous Centurion Club.

Will any other famous golfers join the LIV Golf tour?