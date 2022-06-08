Justin Thomas honestly reacted to the news of LIV Golf: fans’ reaction – The Spun: what is trending in the world of sports today

Justin Thomas is not interested in participating in the LIV Golf series.

Many professional golfers have joined this new league, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, and now Bryson DeChambeau.

Thomas doesn’t think badly of any of these players, but he knows he wants to stay on the PGA Tour.

“Selfishly, I know that the PGA Tour is the best place to perform in the world,” Thomas said. “The decision is up to them. This is what it is, but I would like it not to distract from the great storylines and things that happen on a tour that has been around for a very long time and is one of the best. places he’s ever been.”

Golf fans liked Thomas’ answer.

Thomas will take part in the Canadian Open, which starts tomorrow and runs until Sunday.

After that, he will play at the U.S. Open next week, where he will try to win his second major in a row. Thomas won the PGA Championship in a three-hole playoff over Will Zalatoris.