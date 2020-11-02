Justin Sun Announces: TRON Is Attacked!

Tron founder Justin Sun posted an announcement on his Twitter account today and announced that the Tron network was hacked. Stating that the attack took place during the update, Sun stated that the situation is under control for now.

Tron and BitTorrent CEO Justin Sun announced that the TRON network was attacked during the v4.1 update on November 2 at 01:14. Sun announced the details of this event, which was first made in the morning today, towards noon. The TRX token has lost more than 2 percent in this process.

Here are the details of the attack

According to the statements made by Justin Sun, the hacker who attacked Tron was able to abuse an access permission provided to contract developers on the network. It was reported that the hacker, who performed several different operations, brought the block generation on the network to a halt.

(4/5) After 08:29, the main network gradually resumed block production, and finally, the whole network returned to normal at 9:40. The data on the chain remains intact and user assets are absolutely safe. #SAFU — Justin Sun🌞 (@justinsuntron) November 2, 2020

The hacker, who started the attack around 01:00, caused the block production on the network to stop until 03:29. Justin Sun said that the validator, known as “Super Representative” on the Tron network, continued its block production after this time in its normal course. It took 04:40 for the network to return to normal completely.

Proving the “strength” of the Tron network

Justin Sun stated that this attack against the Tron network was repulsed without any problems. According to Sun, one of the most famous names in the cryptocurrency community, today’s incident was an indication of how decentralized and how powerful the Tron network is.

Sun also explained why the hacker was trying to stop block generation on the network. According to his estimates, the aim of the hacker was to make Tron, the most used network in the industry, dysfunctional and gain profit from it. But Sun announced the hacker’s failure, saying that users’ money was “safe” (SAFU).



