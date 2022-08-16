Justin Royland of “Rick and Morty” talks about the Big Bang Theory, discussing the adult swim hit’s Approach to self-referencing

When it comes to memorable dialogue and wacky, contrived situations, few shows on television are on the same level as “Rick and Morty” for Adult Swim, which is nearing the start of its latest and potentially best season. But even if fans around the world were happy to celebrate the return of the animated hit with jokes and moments from the last show, co-creator Justin Roiland and other writers are not so fond of joking and referring to Rick and Morty. own story. Explaining the reasons for this approach, Royland made a not very subtle blow to the former monster of the ratings of the “Big Bang Theory”.

Both “Rick and Morty” and “The Big Bang Theory” are under the banner of Warner Bros. Television Distribution, but that didn’t stop Justin Royland from using the comedy starring Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik as an example of what he’s trying to avoid from a scientific point of view. -a fantastic animated series. Here’s how he put it, according to ComicBook.com:

I feel that the most sensible approach is to always try to just stay true to what you think is funny. [We] never want to be like “Bazinga”. We never want to do that kind of shit. Jokes should always be well thought out, not just references. . . . It will scare people away.

Given the history of animation as a whole, regarding the canonical narrative, which makes up such a small percentage, it is understandable why Justin Roiland and other behind-the-scenes people understand that not every viewer of “Rick and Morty” will religiously pore over each episode in its entirety. Thus, a casual viewer who looks at the release of season 6 will not be surprised if the episode is filled from beginning to end with internal jokes in which only long-time viewers can find value. The same is technically true for sitcoms. like “The Big Bang Theory,” which has hundreds of episodes, but the live-action series obviously have a different set of rules to follow.

This, of course, doesn’t mean that Rick and Morty completely avoid a coherent narrative, otherwise the return of the Evil Morty in the Season 5 finale wouldn’t mean nearly as much to everyone who theorized about it. So Justin Royland doesn’t want to rely on catch phrases that pay homage to moments for which new viewers have no context, and therefore no Bazinga moments. Of course, there are jokes that fit under this umbrella, and Royland himself recently said that the new season of the show will rely more on canonical storytelling. But such elements should never be the essence or completeness of a narrative or humor.

Justin Royland himself spoke of one of the most iconic episodes of “Rick and Morty” as an example of a self-replicating allusion, saying:

Now [there are] occasional mentions because we have … we will have an admission that Rick has turned into a cucumber. Just little things here and there that we’ve done.

Now, it would still be funny if, in a season 6 episode, every character walking around said: “I Pickle [name]”, even if they are also not hybrid pickled/human beings with rat bone exoskeletons? Yes, probably, because the voice acting of Rick and Morty can make any remark worthy of laughter. But Royland and company would prefer to create stories that can stand on their own without tiny bones, even if Pickle Rick does show up from time to time.

Considering that “The Big Bang Theory” is one of the most successful sitcoms of our time, as well as one of the most hated, it is certainly worth trying to imitate its formula. But this is for the world of multi-camera sitcoms, not for the world of animated multiverse. But I’d like to see what the Rick and Morty series written by Chuck Lorry looked like.

Since all five previous seasons are available for streaming on an HBO Max subscription, the 6th season of “Rick and Morty” will debut on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4, at 23:00 Korean time. ET. Go to our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out what other new and returning favorites are expected.