Justin Long talks about the “sacred” relationship with his girlfriend Kate Bosworth: I found in her the “one”

A happy place. Justin Long gave fans the opportunity to take a look at his relationship with Kate Bosworth, whom he met while working together in the spring of 2021.

The 43-year-old actor admitted on Monday, April 4, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast that although he “didn’t know it at the time,” he was “ready” to fall in love before striking up an affair with Bosworth. , 39.

Long noted that he was “ready for The One” and he has since “met” and “found” it in the Blue Crush actress.

The Connecticut native did not directly name Bosworth when discussing his current relationship, but Long told how good he was with her.

“It’s weird. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to protect myself,” Long told host Nick Viall. “I want to shout it from the rooftops, but I also want to defend myself. It’s sacred.”

The “He’s Just Not into You” actor noted, “We don’t need to share everything these days,” but made it clear, “I’m so happy.”

Long and Bosworth hit it off while working on an unnamed project last spring, which the “Superman Returns” actress revealed in May 2021.

The duo’s relationship seemed to have grown into something more than just friends after Bosworth announced in August 2021 that she and her husband Michael Polish had separated after eight years of marriage.

In the fall of 2021, the F Is for Family graduate sparked rumors of an affair with Bosworth after sharp-eyed fans spotted the couple together on the East Coast several times.

The lovers have not yet publicly confirmed their romance. However, Long talked about the mysterious girl several times, but never used Bosworth’s name.

The actors “don’t hide the fact that they’re together, [they] just stay low—key and secretive in their relationship,” an insider told us in January.