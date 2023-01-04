While film sets are a game and a pretense, many times over the years the actors’ relationships have developed into real novels behind the scenes. Between couples like Tom Holland and Zendaya from Spider-Man, or married couples like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, there are many cases when co-stars meet in real life, for whom we love to root. It’s almost impossible to keep up with Justin Long and Kate Bosworth as a Hollywood couple after reading their latest PDA on social media. When the Blue Crush actress reached the birthday milestone, Long wrote her the sweetest tribute that made us fall in love with this match.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth got close on a project they worked on together early last year in Arkansas, and they were rumored to be dating before Long confirmed it on the Chelsea Handler podcast in May 2022. Taking to Instagram on Bosworth’s birthday, Long posted this:

Along with charming photos of the couple, Justin Long declared his love for Kate Bosworth, saying cute things, such as that she is the “best part” of his day every day, and also calling her “deeply compassionate”, “the most fun to do everything with his “joy” and “best friend”. The tribute was made on January 2, when the actress turned 40. Around the same time , Bosworth also published the following:

Bosworth called Justin Long her “love”, “light”, “peace” and “awe”. She sweetly thanked the actor for holding her hand while they went to bed, tying her shoelaces and making her “laugh so hard” that she had to leave the room. Often it’s all about the little things!

She also thanked him for the “best birthday.” As Bosworth celebrates her milestone, she has also shared a bunch of photos together on her Instagram story, doing things like going on vacation and riding romantic horses together in the desert. The couple previously shared their adventures abroad in Ireland and starred in “House of Darkness” 2022, a horror comedy that reimagined Dracula.

Bosworth also briefly participated in Justin Long’s latest film, The Barbarian, as a voice actor for Melissa’s character. The premiere of “The Barbarian” took place in the fall, which caused a strong reaction to the numerous twists and turns and high praise of Stephen King. You can watch CinemaBlend’s interviews with the Barbarians, and they are broadcast on an HBO Max subscription.

After sweet declarations of love from these two, when Kate Bosworth turns 40, we are ready for a romantic comedy with the participation of these two. It’s nice to see that these two adore each other so much and don’t mind getting a little gloomy in front of the whole world, so we all know how they treat each other. Looks like Bosworth has a lot of love when she’s over 40!